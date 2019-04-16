Manchester United legend Nicky Butt, the current head of the Red Devils academy, has been arrested this afternoon for an alleged domestic incident. News broke just hours before United’s crucial Champions League clash against Barcelona.

According to the MailOnline, Butt was arrested on suspicion of assault. The report highlights that the 44-year-old was arrested this afternoon and remained in custody as of the early evening, this will have no doubt sent shockwaves through everyone at the club as they were making the final preparations for tonight’s clash with Barcelona.

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Police had this to say on the incident:

‘Police were called at around 2pm on Tuesday 16 April, 2019, to reports that a woman had been assaulted at a house on Broadway, Hale.

‘The woman received a small cut to her hand and does not require hospital treatment.

‘A 44–year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody for questioning.’

Butt was hugely successful during his time playing for the Old Trafford outfit, the 39-time England international made 387 appearances for the club between 1992 and 2004. Butt also played for Newcastle United and Birmingham City during his career.

After the star hung up his boots he returned to United as a coach in 2012, the former midfielder has since worked his way up the ranks at the club and has been the Premier League giants’ head of the academy since 2016.

News of this incident came just hours after Butt’s fellow Class of 92 member – Paul Scholes, was charged by the FA for misconduct relating to betting. According to BBC Sport, Scholes is alleged to have placed 140 bets on football matches between 17 August 2015 and 12 January 2019.