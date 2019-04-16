Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez has landed himself in hot water with Paraguayan model Mirtha Sosa, the model claims that the star called her 24 hours a day.

According to The Sun vie Argentinian newspaper Cronica, the model – who has just under 100 thousand followers on Instagram, claimed that the Chile superstar was a “fake person”.

Sosa has blasted the star for talking to several different women at the same time as the pair were getting to know each other. United fans will be disappointed to find out that despite his poor performances, that Sanchez is quite the player off the pitch.

Sosa seems to be a big football fan, here she is sporting a Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid shirt:

Here’s what Sosa had to say on her romance with the star:

“He asked for my number. We started writing and getting to know each other.

“We video called and I really got into it, because I believed in him and his lies.

“He sent me tickets to travel to him, but I didn’t go. I told him that if I went, it would have to be as someone to be shown off (in public).

“I wasn’t going to be one more of the heaps of girls that were going to be there for a little while and that’s it.”

Take a look at some of Sosa’s Instagram posts below:

According to Mirror Football, the star’s agent has denied the allegations and has also went on to state that Sanchez has never had any communication with Ms Sosa.

The star has featured for the Red Devils 24 times across all competitions, United’s highest-earner has only managed to chip in with two goals and three assists in those appearances. United fans were over the moon when their club managed to lure the 30-year-old away from Arsenal, but the forward has failed to make any kind of meaningful impact since joining.

With Sanchez’s performances not looking any better and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s more youthful vision of the Red Devils, United should prioritise shifting the star’s mammoth wage off their books in the summer.