Paul Scholes hit with FA misconduct charge over alleged 100+ bets in four-year span

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has been charged with misconduct by the FA over issues relating to their betting rules.

The 44-year-old retired from football in 2013, but as noted in Sky Sports’ tweet below, the issue relates to his betting activity between 2015 and 2019.

SEE MORE: Video: Jamie Carragher’s priceless reaction as Gary Neville suggests Man Utd should rotate vs Man City

During that time, he was a part-owner of non-league side Salford City, and ultimately that is seemingly where he has broken regulations set by the FA with regards to betting.

It’s claimed that he placed 140 bets between 2015 and 2019, prior to becoming Oldham boss for only a brief period, and so it now remains to be seen what disciplinary action he faces.

After leaving his post at Oldham after only a handful of games, Scholes was expected to perhaps return to his punditry work for the likes of BT Sport.

However, he’ll now have another headache on his hands to deal with, and it remains to be seen how that effects other opportunities that he perhaps had lined up.

It’s been noted that he has until April 26 to respond to the charge, and so it will be interesting to see if he opts to contest it or accepts it and the subsequent punishment heading his way.