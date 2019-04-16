Video: Benzema’s expert finish bails Real Madrid out again after magical Modric turn & pass

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema netted his 26th goal of the season to spare Zinedine Zidane’s side blushes away at Leganes on Monday.

The Blancos miserable 2018-19 campaign continued at the start of the week, as they slumped to a 1-1 draw which leaves the gap between themselves and Atletico Madrid in the La Liga table at four points – with only six games to go.

Leganes took the lead on the night through Johnathan Silva, who struck right on half-time, before Benzema stepped up to bail the visitors out of jail once again shortly after the interval.

After a magical turn and pass from Luka Modric played him through on goal, the Frenchman placed an effort towards the far corner which the goalkeeper parried back into danger and he expertly finished the rebound to level the scoreline.

Benzema has now scored Madrid’s last five goals and he continues to lead from the front despite the club’s well-documented issues this season. Check out his latest effort below, via Twitter.