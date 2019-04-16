Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo must have heard that rival Lionel Messi was winning all the plaudits in Barcelona, so he decided to score this lovely header against Ajax.

Ronaldo fired the ‘Old Lady’ into the lead in the 27th minute of the tie following an inch-perfect cross from set-piece specialist Miralem Pjanic. The referee consulted with VAR before awarding the goal, Ajax players called for the goal to be disallowed after one of their players fell to the ground just before Ronaldo headed the ball into the back of the net.

The video replay showed that the Ajax ace unfortunately tripped over his own teammate and the referee proceeded to award the goal to the Italian giants.

Check out the star’s goal below:

Ronaldo strikes in Turin. Who else?! A reminder that Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 5??1??% of his Champions League goals in the knockout stages. pic.twitter.com/AkTvmIaCg2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 16, 2019

Both sides have gone head to head with each other so far tonight, just like the first-leg of the clash last week. This really is turning out to be a very exciting clash for fans to watch.