Menu

Video: De Gea blunder gifts Messi second goal for Barcelona vs United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Lionel Messi has scored his second goal against Manchester United this evening, the star had a shocking blunder from United’s David De Gea to thank for his effort going in.

Messi picked up the ball outside the box after Philippe Coutinho dispossessed United midfielder Fred, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner charged forward before firing a shot on goal, the star slipped whilst taking the shot and it looked as though his half-hearted effort would be easily saved.

De Gea’s mind must have been elsewhere, the United No.1 somehow managed to let the ball roll through his hands and into the back of the net.

Check out the goal below:

Manchester United will have little chance of clawing a comeback against the Spanish giants after De Gea’s costly mistake.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories David de Gea Lionel Messi