Video: Man Utd fans serenade tourist with Ji-Sung Park chant in Barcelona

Man Utd are in Barcelona ahead of the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, and their supporters are keeping themselves entertained.

The Red Devils must overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg if they are to advance to the semi-finals, as they’ll have to produce a huge performance in order to prevail.

Ahead of the game, United fans have been seen in the city and it appears as though this tourist took a starring role in their entertainment.

Given the current climate, this could go either way as although it’s light-hearted, there will undoubtedly be many who class this as racist and so it could spark another storm.

Nevertheless, the man in question didn’t seem offended as he was hoisted onto a supporter’s shoulders, with the fans around all singing their song for Ji-Sung Park during the South Korean star’s time at Man Utd.

While we won’t describe it as class as such, it remains to be seen if this incurs the wrath of those who might consider it offensive.