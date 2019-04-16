Zidane tipped to axe these five Real Madrid players, including £100m+ Man Utd target

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to make big changes at Real Madrid this summer, and it could alert Man Utd in the transfer market.

Los Blancos have endured a bitterly disappointing campaign this year, as they crashed out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey last month, while they sit 13 points adrift of Barcelona in La Liga with just six games remaining.

They’ve also gone through two coaches in that period with Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari being sacked, and now Zidane is back at the helm to try and restore their previous glories.

In order to do so, the French tactician will surely have to spend big this summer, with a deal already announced for Porto defender Eder Militao.

However, in order to finance their own transfer splurge, it’s suggested that Zidane will have a clear out of his squad to raise funds and create space, and as noted by AS, it’s suggested that Gareth Bale, Mariano Diaz, Dani Ceballos, Marcos Llorente and Brahim Diaz could all be on their way out of the Bernabeu.

It’s added that Marcelo, Toni Kroos and Isco could also face the axe, but the trio have been key to Zidane in the past and so it remains to be seen if they also depart.

As reported by talkSPORT, the fact that Bale’s name features on that list could be of interest to Man Utd, as they are specifically named as an interested party in the Welshman along with former club Tottenham, although it’s suggested that they would have to pay in excess of £100m to meet Madrid’s ideal valuation.

Whether it would be a sensible transfer swoop from a United perspective is also up for debate, considering Bale has managed just 14 goals and five assists in 39 appearances so far this season, while he’ll turn 30 this summer and has a history of injury problems.

That would surely make it a huge gamble for the Red Devils to take, but the general sense from reports in Spain seem to be that Real Madrid will be open to selling their marquee forward this summer and are ready to open up a new cycle under Zidane to put this season behind them.