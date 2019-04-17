Antonio Conte opens talks with Euro giants as he eyes first job since Chelsea exit

Antonio Conte has been out of work since leaving Chelsea last summer, but he could be set for a shock return to Juventus.

As noted by the Daily Mail, the Italian tactician is still involved in a legal battle with Chelsea after exiting Stamford Bridge with a year remaining on his contract.

In turn, he’ll have to clear that first before eyeing his return to management, and according to Sky Sports, as per their tweet below, it could involve a second stint in charge of Juventus.

Conte enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at the helm for the Turin giants between 2011 and 2014, delivering three Serie A titles as they dominated domestically.

He went on to lift the Premier League and FA Cup during his two-year stay at Chelsea, while there was an impressive stint as Italy boss sandwiched in between.

In turn, he has the experience, pedigree and know-how of the Juve culture to be a success again, and so it comes as no surprise that he would be considered for the job.

However, as noted by Sky Sports, there is still a significant obstacle to that happening, as it remains to be seen if Massimiliano Allegri is replaced having also led Juventus to a trophy-laden period during his tenure.

As per The Sun, the Italian tactician insisted that he was staying with the Bianconeri after their Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax on Tuesday night, and so it would appear as though the club hierarchy will have to sack him first if they wish to secure a reunion with Conte.

Nevertheless, it is suggested talks have been held with their former boss, and a decision will be made this summer after they try and secure an eighth consecutive Scudetto.