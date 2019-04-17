Blow for Tottenham: Influential ace will miss first leg vs Ajax in Champions League semi-finals

Tottenham secured their place in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday night, but they’ll be without Heung-Min Son for the first leg against Ajax.

Spurs emerged victorious after a dramatic and thrilling encounter with Manchester City at the Etihad, with the tie finishing 4-4 on aggregate, but with Mauricio Pochettino’s men advancing on away goals.

SEE MORE: Classy Man City send message to Tottenham after hilarious tweet in epic Champions League clash

The game had everything from great goals to controversy over VAR, but after impressing in the first leg and showing the resolve and desire to keep going in the reverse fixture, there is little doubt that Tottenham deserve their spot in the last four.

However, they’ll face Ajax without Son for the first leg, as the South Korean international picked up a booking against City and that now means he’ll be suspended for the first encounter between the two sides, as noted in the tweet below.

Nevertheless, given how Tottenham have rattled off two wins in two games since losing talisman Harry Kane to injury last week, Pochettino will perhaps be confident in the ability of others to step up and deliver in their absence.

Lucas Moura did that with a hat-trick against Huddersfield at the weekend, but time will tell if they can cope with key absentees against the Dutch giants, who have proven to be more than deserving of their place at this stage too having eliminated Real Madrid and Juventus in the last two rounds.

Losing Son is a big blow for Tottenham though, with the 26-year-old scoring 20 goals and providing 10 assists in 42 appearances so far this season.

Add that to Kane’s absence, and Pochettino’s task is certainly getting trickier as they look to face either Barcelona or Liverpool in the final.