Confirmed Liverpool XI vs Porto: Klopp makes three changes from win at weekend

Liverpool face Porto in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday night, hoping to protect a 2-0 advantage from the first meeting.

The Merseyside giants are looking to compete on two fronts between now and the end of the season as they are also involved in what is proving to be a thrilling Premier League title race.

Their win over Chelsea on Sunday kept them top of the pile ahead of rivals Manchester City, but with another key encounter coming at the weekend, Jurgen Klopp has opted to use the quality depth at his disposal.

In turn, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson all drop to the bench after playing key roles at the weekend, with Divock Origi, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum stepping in and taking their places.

It will undoubtedly be crucial that Klopp manages his squad well in the coming weeks, as he’ll not only hope to avoid any injuries, but he’ll want to ensure that his key players remain fresh for what is to come.

However, there is a fine balance between that and ensuring that they get the right result on Wednesday, as Porto will hope to get themselves back into the tie at home having had their moments at Anfield.

Based on the reaction below though, there seemed to be a mixed response to the decision to give Origi a starting berth in particular, and so it remains to be seen if the Belgian ace can justify Klopp’s decision and prove his worth when given a chance to impress.

In contrast, there was a much more positive reaction to Joe Gomez being named on the bench, as he looks to step up his comeback from injury and is seemingly knocking on the door for a return to the starting XI.

ORIGI MASTERCLASS INCOMING — Inder (@inderghandial) April 17, 2019

Divock Origi hattrick incoming. — Samuel (@VintageSalah) April 17, 2019

NO BOBBY AND HENDO?? — Alif Gema (@adznrswn) April 17, 2019

FIRMINO??? — Aleksander VK (@AleksanderVK1) April 17, 2019

Where is Naby Keita? ? — ?BL U?????? (@RBLeventi) April 17, 2019

bobby needs rest, come on Divooooooock — Did someone say Liverpool v Porto ? (@december1515) April 17, 2019

Bobby ???? — Alan Moore (@amoore1091) April 17, 2019

Gomez bench VAMOSSSSS!!?? — Klxpp (@Klxpp_) April 17, 2019

GOMEZ ON THE BENCHHHH INJECT IT INTO MY VEINS HES BACK ?? — Donk // FUT Trader?? (@FUTDonk) April 17, 2019