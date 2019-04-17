Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been linked with a move for Luka Jovic this summer, but they’ll now have to negotiate with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 21-year-old starlet has completed a permanent move to the Bundesliga outfit from Benfica, with respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that it will be for a bargain €7m, as agreed between the two clubs when he moved on an initial loan deal.

Frankfurt have undoubtedly done good business given the Serbian ace has bagged 25 goals and seven assists in 40 appearances so far this season, which in turn will surely mean his valuation has sky-rocketed.

As noted by Calciomercato, Real Madrid are said to have already put forward a €50m offer, while the Guardian note that Barcelona are eying a €50m bid of their own as the two La Liga giants appear set to match each other and enter a scrap for Jovic’s signature.

Both clubs are arguably in need of reinforcements in that department, with ageing stalwarts Karim Benzema and Luis Suarez still providing the goods, but are ultimately on the wrong side of 30 and need to be replaced with long-term solutions.

Jovic could provide that, but it now remains to be seen if either Real Madrid or Barcelona can put forward an offer which convinces Frankfurt to sell immediately after signing him outright, as they’ll surely be considering keeping him to help them progress.

Nevertheless, that is a significant fee, and so despite earning a permanent move to Germany, Jovic might not be making himself at home for long as he could be set for a second switch this summer with either a move to the Bernabeu or the Nou Camp still on the cards.