‘Everyone trying to derail our season’ – These Liverpool fans react to shock report influential ace wants to leave

Liverpool FC
A report in Spain has claimed that Mohamed Salah wants to leave Liverpool this summer, while the club has talked him out of handing in an official transfer request.

The 26-year-old has been hugely influential for the Merseyside giants again this season, bagging 22 goals and 10 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool are in the hunt for a Premier League and Champions League double, and so everything appears to be going to plan for all concerned at Anfield.

However, AS have reported that Salah has asked to leave Liverpool after a ‘strong discussion’ with Jurgen Klopp, and had even considered putting in a transfer request.

It’s added that this could alert Real Madrid to reignite their interest in the Egyptian international, and so it remains to be seen if things do develop.

Nevertheless, it has to be said that it’s difficult to believe such a rumour given how important Salah has been for Liverpool and how he’s on the verge of potentially delivering two major honours for the club.

Unless there has been a genuinely significant breakdown behind the scenes, it’s hard to see why he would want to leave and why the news would break now given what’s at stake for Liverpool in the coming weeks.

With that in mind, the Reds fans below aren’t having any of it and have dismissed the report from Spain as nonsense.

Given how important Salah is to Klopp and Liverpool, they will certainly be hoping that’s the case otherwise there could be some concern this summer in how to efficiently replace a player who has been one of Europe’s leading stars over the last two campaigns.

It’s perhaps worth noting that AS is Madrid based, and so perhaps this is merely part of a narrative to boost Real Madrid’s transfer business either directly concerning Salah or with other targets.

