Liverpool have hit back at reports from Spanish outlet AS that claimed that superstar Mohamed Salah had a falling out with Jurgen Klopp and was eyeing the exit door.

Earlier today AS claimed that Salah was set to hand in a transfer request to Liverpool’s hierarchy after an apparent falling out with manager Jurgen Klopp. The report highlighted that Liverpool turned down the star’s request.

According to Mirror Football, Liverpool considered the report to be “laughable”.

Salah has been sensational for the Reds since joining fro Roma last summer, the former Chelsea ace could be the man to give Liverpool fans the league title that they’ve been longing for since their last triumph, over 28 years ago.

Here’s what the star’s agent thought of the rumours:

Talking out of their AS again I see. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) April 17, 2019

The Egyptian has notched 19 goals this season, putting him level with Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero and just one ahead of Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The race for the Golden Boot looks like it will go down to the wire, just like the battle for the title.