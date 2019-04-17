Official: Bolton confirm sale as Laurence Bassini takeover set to be finalised

Bolton Wanderers fans have received very positive news as the club have confirmed Laurence Bassini’s takeover is all set to be completed.

As noted in the club’s official statement, a sale agreement has been signed by Bassini which will see him take full control of the club and related businesses from Ken Anderson.

Given Bolton’s precarious financial position in recent months, this will be a huge relief for all concerned as the statement goes on to add that all debts, loans and outstanding wages to players and staff will now be paid in full.

It’s been a tumultuous time for all those associated with the club, but pending ratification from the Football League, there looks to be a light at the end of the tunnel for them.

While that would certainly bring great relief off the pitch, Bolton have four games to preserve their Championship status.

They sit in 23rd place and 10 points adrift of safety, and so it would appear as though they will have to rebuild as a League One side next season with Bassini at the helm.

However, this will surely be welcome news for them as at least it gives them reassurances off the pitch, which simply weren’t there previously and Bassini will know what he’s getting himself into.

With that in mind, this summer will now arguably be a time for more optimism given that they can now plot their return to the Championship immediately with an ownership who could be willing to invest in reinforcements rather than one which was barely able to pay the staff.