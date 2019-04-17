Photo: Celtic ace Ryan Christie left with horror facial injuries after brutal collision

Celtic star Ryan Christie has shared an image of the horror facial injuries that he suffered after a collision in the clash with Aberdeen on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has been a key figure for the Scottish giants so far this season, scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists in 38 appearances.

However, he now looks set for a spell on the sidelines after a clash with Aberdeen’s Dominic Ball at the weekend has left him with serious facial injuries.

As seen in the image below, Christie was left with battle scars after being carried off the pitch in a neck brace, and it’s been added by the club that he will undergo surgery on Thursday.

It remains to be seen how long he’s sidelined for, but Ball will now face a suspension after the incident, as he received a second yellow card to get his marching orders during the 3-0 Celtic win.

Based on the image posted by Christie, it’s fair to say that it’s fortunate he didn’t sustain a more serious injury as he’ll hope to get back on the pitch as soon as possible to help Celtic enjoy a successful end to the campaign, with a domestic double still on the cards.