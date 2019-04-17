Liverpool showed they are levels above Porto by dismantling the Portuguese giants this evening, the Reds showed their cutting edge in tonight’s 4-1 win.

All four of the Reds biggest stars got themselves on the scoresheet, Jurgen Klopp couldn’t ask for anything more from his side.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for the side, the Senegalese star was rewarded for his hustling efforts and slid the ball into the back of the net after a shot from Mohamed Salah. Check it out here.

Salah got himself on the scoresheet in the 65th minute of the match after a exquisite pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Egyptian certainly isn’t slacking this season like many would suggest. Check his tidy finish out here.

Roberto Firmino completed a solid performance for Liverpool’s attacking trio when he headed the ball into the back of the net after an inch-perfect cross from Jordan Henderson. Check it out here.

Man mountain Virgil van Dijk completed the rout for Liverpool by scoring a towering header in the 84th minute. Take a look at it here.

Liverpool’s front three have been making waves in the Champions League for the Reds:

Most #UCL goals scored in the Champions League era for Liverpool: Steven Gerrard (21)

Roberto Firmino (14)

Mohamed Salah (14)

Sadio Mané (14) The front three all taking a step closer tonight. pic.twitter.com/jUOGXzMB1M — Coral (@Coral) April 17, 2019

England international Jordan Henderson won the plaudits from fans following his impressive performance, the former Sunderland star is playing some of his best football right now and he’s started to add more to his game by notching himself assists in his last two games.

Henderson has flourished in a more advance midfield role:

Jordan Henderson’s last 4 games for Liverpool: Southampton ?? ??

Porto ?

Chelsea ??

Porto ?? A man reborn. pic.twitter.com/kClLXB7d4M — LFC Stats (@LFCData) April 17, 2019

Check out some reaction to the performance below:

Our front three and our most expensive defender were all on the score sheet. The team as a whole were fantastic tonight. #PORLIV #UCL #YNWA — Chris Mbombo (@ChrisMbombo) April 17, 2019

We’re ready for everyone ??? — Liverpool Till Chelsea Wear Red! (@Elinam_Major) April 17, 2019

Jordan Henderson is top 5 CM’s in the league. FACT. — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) April 17, 2019

Always had that passing range. Now in a position where he can show it more & take risks. Super footballer. — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) April 17, 2019

Jordan Henderson. Assist machine — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) April 17, 2019

Henderson with another Assist???? — Hajj Pharis (@hajjpharis) April 17, 2019

Jordan Henderson with the late coming of Zinedine Zidane. — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) April 17, 2019

Henderson. Advanced midfield role. Beautiful. — Matt (@FalseFirmino) April 17, 2019

Liverpool must now switch their attention back to the race for the Premier League title, although they can’t take their eye off the Champions League for too long – Klopp has the near impossible task of thinking up a way to stop Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi before the sides meet in the Semi-Final.