Video: Ajax slice through Juventus effortlessly with incredible one-touch passing move

Ajax passed their way through Juventus at regular intervals in the Champions League on Tuesday, but one flowing move stood out above the rest.

The Dutch giants secured a 2-1 win at the Allianz Stadium in Turin to advance to the semifinals of the competition 3-2 on aggregate, thanks to goals from Donny van de Beek and Matthijs De Ligt.

Cristiano Ronaldo had put Juventus 1-0 up midway through the first half, but Ajax dominated thereafter, showing a maturity in possession which belied the tender age of the squad.

Erik ten Hag’s side sliced through Juventus effortlessly with an incredible one-touch passing move in the second half, with the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech, Dusan Tadic and Lasse Schone all helping to take the ball from one end of the pitch to another.

Check out the amazing sequence which underlines Ajax’s European Cup-winning credentials below, via Twitter.

Ajax x Pass & Move football ?pic.twitter.com/GPn1CBwHXu — BT Sport (@btsport) April 16, 2019