Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino followed in the steps of his attacking partners by notching himself a goal against Porto this evening, the star scored a lovely header.

Liverpool fans will be surprised to see that it was actually Jordan Henderson who orchestrated the Reds’ third goal of the evening, the England international carried the ball down the right-wing before playing a inch-perfect cross into the box.

Firmino showed superb movement to get away from his man and nod the ball into the back of the net.

Check out the goal below:

Liverpool have completely blown Porto away over the two legs, the Reds should be relishing the opportunity to test themselves against Messi and Co. in the Champions League Semi-Finals.