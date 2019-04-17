Liverpool star Sadio Mane showed off his superb athleticism this evening against Porto, the Senegalese star somehow managed to slide this into the back of the net after Salah’s shot.

Liverpool took the lead in quite a bizarre fashion in the 26th minute of tonight’s clash, superstar Mohamed Salah found himself some space to fire a shot towards goal after being teed up by Gini Wijnaldum. The Egyptian’s effort looked as though it was going to fall short, but Mane dived forward to knock the ball into the back of the net.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but the referee used VAR to overturn the linesman’s decision and award the goal to the Reds.

This was Mane’s 22nd goal of the season.

Check out the goal below:

Mane’s opener has as good as guaranteed Liverpool’s qualification for the next stage of the Champions League.