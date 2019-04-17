Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a superb assist to play in teammate Mohamed Salah against Porto this evening.

Liverpool extended their lead against the Portuguese giants in the 65th minute of the tie, the Reds showed their devastating ability on the counter-attack.

England international Alexander-Arnold played a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Salah, the Egyptian showed his composure by slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Check out the goal below:

Liverpool have the mammoth task of facing Barcelona in the Semi-Finals of the Champions League, should they come through this, Reds fans will be excited at the chance of winning a double this season.