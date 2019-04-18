Paulo Dybala hasn’t enjoyed his best season at Juventus this past year, and reports claim that he could be sacrificed this summer to fund a marquee signing.

The 25-year-old has managed just 10 goals and six assists in 39 appearances this year, with his numbers down on previous campaigns.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has arguably been a major factor, and it is now seemingly raising question marks over the Argentine international’s future in Turin despite being so crucial to their success since joining from Palermo in 2015.

As noted by the Daily Mail, via the front-page of Thursday’s edition of Tuttosport, it’s suggested that Juventus could look to sell Dybala this summer, with Joao Felix, Mauro Icardi, Federico Chiesa or Mohamed Salah potentially filling the void that he leaves behind.

Salah would seemingly be the least realistic option given his importance to Liverpool as they are on the cusp of winning major honours this season, although AS reported of issues with Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday and so that could open up talk of an exit from Anfield.

However, the other three are arguably in play as although prising Chiesa away from bitter rivals Fiorentina would seem a long shot given he’s emerged as a big star for the future, they’ve shown a willingness to sell to Juventus in the past with Federico Bernardeschi.

Meanwhile, Mauro Icardi was stripped of the Inter captaincy last month and has only just returned to the squad after an injury layoff, but with question marks over his future at the San Siro remaining with no contract renewal in sight, a shock move to Turin could be a possibility.

Joao Felix though is arguably the most exciting option of the bunch as the 19-year-old has bagged 16 goals and eight assists in 37 appearances for Benfica this season at both senior and youth level, and he’s shown plenty of quality to suggest he has a big future ahead of him.

As seen with his goal in the Europa League last week in the video below, the Portuguese starlet has emerged as one of the top prospects in Europe, and so sacrificing Dybala to land his signature to pair him with his compatriot Ronaldo, could be a smart long-term move.