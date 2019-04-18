Arsenal eye £13m swoop for 10-goal forward to bolster Unai Emery’s attack

Arsenal reportedly hold an interest in Fortuna Dusseldorf ace Benito Raman, and have been tipped to launch a £13m offer for the forward.

The Gunners have the third best attack in the Premier League currently, scoring 66 goals in 33 outings as they continue to chase a Champions League qualification spot.

In contrast, they have one of the worse defensive records out of the top six sides, and so it could be argued that’s where they should be prioritising signing reinforcements this summer.

However, according to The Sun, it’s suggested that they face a scrap with Everton over Raman, with a £13m offer being touted for the Belgian forward.

The 24-year-old hasn’t exactly lit up the Bundesliga this season, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

With that in mind, it’s questionable as to whether Arsenal could spend their money more wisely elsewhere on a more proven option to strengthen Unai Emery’s attack.

However, he does have versatility in his favour as he can play on either flank or through the middle, and so that could be a useful new dynamic for the Spanish tactician to have at his disposal.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all prefer to play in a more central role, and so adding width this summer would perhaps be a sensible idea from Arsenal.

Time will tell though if Raman is their top option, while they may need to move quickly if they are to beat Everton to his signature as given Marco Silva’s side have managed just 46 goals in 34 league games this year, they certainly do need attacking reinforcements as a priority.