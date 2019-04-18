Bad news for Arsenal: Gunners suffer key injury blow vs Napoli

Despite his impending summer exit for Juventus, Aaron Ramsey has remained a crucial figure for Arsenal this season.

The 28-year-old has bagged six goals and eight assists in 39 appearances, helping to keep the Gunners firmly in the race for a top four finish in the Premier League while also enjoying a run to the Europa League quarter-finals.

While they look to be in a strong position to advance to the last four, they were dealt a real blow in the first half at Napoli in the second leg of their tie, as Ramsey was forced to limp off with a hamstring injury.

He looked in real discomfort as he got to his feet after receiving treatment on the pitch initially, and given the nature of the setback, Unai Emery will undoubtedly now be concerned over how long the issue could rule the Welshman out of action for.

Every game is crucial at this stage of the season given what’s at stake for Arsenal, as they simply can’t afford to drop points in the league and are now playing knockout football in Europe and know they must be at their best to go all the way.

Losing an influential figure like Ramsey isn’t going to help their cause, but they’ll be hopeful that further tests on their return to north London show that the injury isn’t severe and at least gives them hope that he can still play a fundamental role to end the campaign before his move to Turin.