Barcelona eye €50m+ forward to bolster Ernesto Valverde’s attack next season

Despite remaining on course for a treble this season, Barcelona still face long-term issues with their current squad under coach Ernesto Valverde.

The Catalan giants saw off Man Utd in the Champions League to advance to the semi-finals this week where they will face Liverpool, while they take on Valencia in the Copa del Rey final next month.

SEE MORE: What Virgil van Dijk said when asked how Liverpool plan to stop Lionel Messi

Further, they boast a nine-point lead over nearest title rivals Atletico Madrid with just six games remaining in La Liga, and so it promises to be a successful year for the club.

However, they appear to have a clear strategy in the transfer market in recent times with the signings of Malcom, Arthur, Jean Clear-Todibo and Frenkie de Jong, as they perhaps look to replace key stalwarts with a long-term vision in mind.

One key area which they haven’t yet addressed though is up front, with Luis Suarez continuing to lead the line but with a lack of quality depth behind the 32-year-old.

Competition for places is needed in the more immediate future, while a long-term replacement would be wise sooner rather than later to avoid being left light in attack as the Uruguayan begins to show signs of decline.

With that in mind, Marca report that Everton star Richarlison has emerged as an option, while it’s suggested that he will cost the reigning Spanish champions at least €50m this summer.

The 21-year-old has bagged 13 goals and two assists in 35 appearances so far this season, building on his stint at Watford to suggest that he could develop into a top player.

Further, his versatility could be useful to Valverde as he can also play on the wing, and so it remains to be seen if he is considered the solution to Barcelona’s problem this summer and if it’s a priority for the club.