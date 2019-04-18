Barcelona prepared to offer one of two players to Manchester United in exchange for primary transfer target

Barcelona are prepared to use either Philippe Coutinho or Malcom as a makeweight in any possible deal to sign Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish champions are hopeful of securing the English striker’s signature this summer, having been impressed by his performances for the Red Devils this season.

Rashford has contributed 15 goals and eight assists in over 40 appearances for United this term and he has enjoyed a role as the club’s main striker since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival as manager in December.

Mundo Deportivo states that Barca are prepared to offer one of two players – Coutinho or Malcom – in exchange for Rashford, who has become their primary target ahead of the next transfer window.

United have been heavily linked with a move for Coutinho over the last few months and may be tempted by a possible swap deal, but the Brazilian recently suggested that he would not consider moving back to the Premier League – as per Metro Sport.

He may not have any say in the matter if Barca ultimately decide that landing Rashford is more important than retaining his services, but they do also have a backup plan in the works.

Malcom is the second star they are considering offering to United, after his mixed debut campaign at the Camp Nou which has seen him unable to break into Ernesto Valverde’s starting XI on a consistent basis.

The 22-year-old has only featured in 12 La Liga matches during the 2018-19 campaign and the club may be willing to cut his time at the club short in order to bring in another promising young forward.

Mundo Deportivo states that the Red Devils are unwilling to sell for Rashford for any price, which is why Barca are plotting this unique deal in order to pique their interest.

The two clubs met in the Champions League earlier in the week, with Valverde’s side progressing to the semifinals of the competition 4-0 on aggregate after a one-sided 3-0 win at Camp Nou.

Rashford was one of the few bright sparks for United on Tuesday night and Barca officials have seen enough to think he could be a success in Spain, but it remains to be seen whether or not any deal can be negotiated this summer.