Champions League exit sparks Cristiano Ronaldo exit rumours from Juventus

After their bitterly disappointing exit from the Champions League this week, reports have suggested Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Juventus sooner than expected.

The 34-year-old has settled well in Turin this season, scoring 26 goals and providing 12 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

However, that hasn’t translated into the success that the Bianconeri had hoped for this season, as after crashing out of the Coppa Italia earlier this year, they were knocked out of the Champions League by Ajax this week.

Although they’re on the cusp of the Serie A title, they’re set to win that for an eighth consecutive year, and so that is their bread and butter with or without Ronaldo.

Given the disappointment that they’ve been dealt this week, The Sun note that reports in Italy from La Repubblica have suggested that Ronaldo could be questioning his future with the Turin giants and may leave next year.

It’s added that the relationship between the Portuguese superstar and the club has deteriorated, and so it remains to be seen if they can improve next season or they may well face the prospect of losing their talisman sooner than they arguably expected to.

In truth, Juventus haven’t impressed in recent weeks with or without Ronaldo in the line-up, as coach Massimiliano Allegri has seen his side suffer defeats to Genoa and SPAL when it had previously looked as though they could go the whole campaign undefeated.

With an almost over-reliance on Ronaldo to produce for them, it has seemingly had a negative impact and so it will be key this summer to figure out a way to not only continue to allow their talisman to flourish, but also to have the squad around him to ensure that they can end their wait for European glory before he potentially decides to move on.