Chelsea star warns he could leave the club with Hazard’s transfer to Real Madrid imminent

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud could follow Eden Hazard out the exit door this summer with his current deal set to expire in June.

According to The Daily Mirror, the Blues have not yet triggered the one-year extension option in the Frenchman’s contract and he will soon become available on a free transfer.

Giroud has found regular football hard to come by at Stamford Bridge this season, with 17 of his 24 Premier League appearances coming as a substitute.

The Guardian reports that he has issued a warning to Chelsea that he could leave the club off his own back at the end of the campaign even with a new contract on the table, after growing frustrated with his role under Maurizio Sarri.

As per The Guardian, when asked about his future, Giroud responded: “I have no clue about that now. I have to meet Marina.

“I’m happy to be here – I may be 32 and have won the World Cup but I don’t want to retire – but I’m not satisfied with second choice.

“I’m not happy to play the second role.”

Giroud’s latest comments come with Hazard’s proposed transfer to Real Madrid now imminent – as Marca reports the deal is set to be announced in the coming days.

The Belgian winger has been heavily linked with a Santiago Bernabeu switch for months and Zinedine Zidane is now on the verge of landing his first summer target.

For Chelsea to lose both Hazard and Giroud is unthinkable, especially given the fact an impending transfer ban could see the club unable to bring in any replacements over the next 12 months.

Club officials would be wise to offer the 32-year-old striker fresh terms at the Bridge as soon as possible, but Sarri’s stance will also have to change too, which seems unlikely at this stage.

Despite the fact Chelsea seem to be a more potent attacking force when Giroud plays, Sarri still opts to use Gonzalo Higuain ahead of him and even deploys Hazard in false nine role as his main backup option.

Both men may soon be plying their trade elsewhere as a summer of major uncertainty looms for the Blues, with speculation set to intensify with each passing day between now and May.