Chris Hughton facing sack risk as Brighton battle to save Premier League status

With Brighton in a dangerously precarious position currently, it’s no surprise that reports suggest Chris Hughton is at risk of losing his job.

Their hopes of avoiding the drop were dealt a huge blow in midweek, as they suffered a defeat to Cardiff City, who have now closed the gap and Brighton sit just two points clear of the relegation zone.

That’s now four consecutive losses for Hughton’s side, and so he faces a real battle to turn things around and preserve their top flight status to give himself the best possible chance of also keeping his job.

According to The Sun, it’s suggested that not even survival will save the 60-year-old, as it’s claimed that aside from the poor results under his stewardship this season, there are internal issues with the squad over the style of play that he adopts.

That doesn’t sound like a recipe for survival in the slightest, and so if there are genuine differences within the camp, then all concerned at Brighton would be well advised to put them to one side and focus on ensuring that they don’t drop back down to the Championship next season.

Nevertheless, whether they survive or not, based on this report, it would seem as though Hughton is walking a fine line and is perhaps coming towards the end of his tenure at the AMEX Stadium.

Brighton face Wolves, Tottenham, Newcastle, Arsenal and Man City in their last five games, and so in all honesty, it doesn’t look particularly positive for them as they could struggle to take any points from half of those games against top-six sides.