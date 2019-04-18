Classy gesture from Man City stars to thank supporters after CL disappointment

Man City have confirmed that the first-team squad will cover travel expenses for their fans heading to the FA Cup final on May 18.

City face Watford at Wembley in the final game of the campaign, while they’ll hope to successfully defend their Premier League crown before then.

SEE MORE: ‘F*** VAR’ – Manchester City star’s foul mouthed outburst after Champions League defeat to Tottenham

However, there was disappointment for Pep Guardiola’s side this week, as they crashed out of the Champions League following a dramatic night at the Etihad against Tottenham on Wednesday.

In a bid to perhaps lift spirits and to show their appreciation for the fans, City have confirmed that the players will now pay for the coaches travelling from Manchester to north London next month as a way of saying thank you to the supporters.

“The support from our fans throughout the season has been nothing short of incredible,” Kompany said, as per the club’s press release. “Travelling to so many games in league and cup competitions, both home and away, is not easy to do and is something that every player in our squad values and appreciates.

“Although last night’s result was not the one that we had hoped for, it was very special to hear our fans in full voice for ninety minutes backing the team. We still have so much to fight for this season, and this is our way of saying thank you to them for being with us every step of the way.”

Having already lifted one trophy this season after winning the League Cup, it remains to be seen if Guardiola and Man City can add to their collection in the coming weeks.

The primary focus will be on bouncing back and defeating Tottenham this weekend in the Premier League, but their fans will certainly appreciate such a wonderful gesture as they have another cup final to look forward to.