Diego Costa’s stint at Atletico Madrid could be about to get rocky as it’s claimed that he refused to train with the rest of the group on Thursday.

The 30-year-old has scored just five goals and provided three assists in 21 appearances this season, as his influence at the Wanda Metropolitano appears to be waning.

However, his troubles could be growing with AS reporting that he refused to train on Thursday with the threat of the club hitting him with disciplinary action after his dismissal against Barcelona.

It’s claimed that the Spaniard aimed a deeply insulting comment towards the official, which resulted in him getting an eight-game ban at a crucial time in the campaign for the La Liga giants.

With Atleti ready to look into the matter further and perhaps hand out a punishment of their own, it appears as thought the relationship between the club and player is deteriorating rapidly, with a summer exit even being touted in the report.

For now though, they’ll surely be looking to resolve the issue as it benefits no one for him to not be involved in the coming weeks with this controversy hanging over his head.