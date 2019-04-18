Menu

Liverpool make approach to sign exciting £70m-rated attacker

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Liverpool have reportedly made a formal approach to sign one of the standout attackers from Europe this season, the star’s signing would bring joy to fans.

According to reports from France via Le10 Sport, the Reds have made a formal enquiry to Ligue 1 side Lille for the signing of 23-year-old star Nicolas Pepe.

The Reds will have to battle with some of Europe’s elite for the star’s signing. According to the report, PSG, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Inter Milan are all eyeing up moves for the talented attacker.

According to Mirror Football, the star is also a target for Arsenal, but this report via L’Equipe, highlights that the Reds are willing to outbid the Gunners to land this exciting signing.

According to Mirror Football, the Ivorian is valued at £70m by Lille.

Nicolas-Pepe-in-action-for-Lille

Nicolas Pepe has been one of the best players in Ligue 1 this season. The versatile attacker has scored 19 goals and laid on 11 assists to his teammates in just 32 games.

Pepe would make Liverpool’s attack near unstoppable, the ace’s versatility means he could be slotted into any position across the front-three. However, it would be surprising to see Liverpool splash £70m for a player that won’t go into their starting eleven unless one of their superstars leaves.

This begs the question, could Pepe be a potential replacement for one of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino?

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Nicolas Pepe