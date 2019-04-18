Liverpool have reportedly made a formal approach to sign one of the standout attackers from Europe this season, the star’s signing would bring joy to fans.

According to reports from France via Le10 Sport, the Reds have made a formal enquiry to Ligue 1 side Lille for the signing of 23-year-old star Nicolas Pepe.

The Reds will have to battle with some of Europe’s elite for the star’s signing. According to the report, PSG, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Inter Milan are all eyeing up moves for the talented attacker.

According to Mirror Football, the star is also a target for Arsenal, but this report via L’Equipe, highlights that the Reds are willing to outbid the Gunners to land this exciting signing.

According to Mirror Football, the Ivorian is valued at £70m by Lille.

Pepe would make Liverpool’s attack near unstoppable, the ace’s versatility means he could be slotted into any position across the front-three. However, it would be surprising to see Liverpool splash £70m for a player that won’t go into their starting eleven unless one of their superstars leaves.

This begs the question, could Pepe be a potential replacement for one of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino?