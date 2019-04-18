Manchester United talisman open to Real Madrid transfer as Zidane eyes summer deal

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba would reportedly consider a switch to Real Madrid, having been identified as a top target for Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman’s 2018-19 campaign at Old Trafford has been a rollercoaster, to say the least, becoming public enemy number one under Jose Mourinho and enjoying a resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, before making the headlines for the wrong reasons again in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old is one of the most talented midfielders of his generation and a World Cup winner, but he has failed to show the required consistency during his second spell at United to suggest he will ever fulfil his immense potential.

According to The Sun, Real Madrid manager Zidane is eyeing a summer deal for Pogba, who is reportedly open to the transfer after talks between his representatives and the Spanish club.

The France international was unable to inspire United to victory in the Champions League on Tuesday night against Madrid’s arch-rivals Barcelona, who have also held a long-standing interest in him.

The Red Devils exited the competition after a 3-0 defeat at the Camp Nou and Pogba was largely anonymous – storming down the tunnel in frustration after the match to fuel rumours surrounding his future.

The Sun reports that despite his recent woes on the pitch, Zidane wants to build his Blancos team around the United talisman, as he starts to overhaul the current squad at Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid fell out of contention in all major competitions in Zidane’s absence this season, before he returned after eight months away from the club in March.

He is close to landing Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard already – as per The Sun – and once that deal is pushed over the line he will focus all his attention on Pogba, who could be tempted to link up with his fellow countryman in the Spanish capital later in the year.