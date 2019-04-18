Nicky Butt bailed after arrest on suspicion of assault, split with wife years prior

Former Man Utd star and current head of the youth academy Nicky Butt had reportedly split with his wife years before an alleged assault this week.

As noted by the BBC, the 44-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman at a house in Hale on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s added that Police revealed the woman in question had sustained a small cut to her hand but wasn’t taken to hospital.

Following on from that, The Sun have now reported that Butt split with his wife years before the incident this week, with neighbours confirming that he has moved out and comes home to visit his children.

It remains to be seen what repercussions Butt now faces, from the police or otherwise, as his private life has evidently become rocky and Man Utd will perhaps have a decision to make too on whether or not to take action themselves.