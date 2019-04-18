Chelsea’s fans have reacted to their side’s 4-3 win against Slavia Prague this evening, the Blues were 4-1 up at halftime but conceded two quick-fire goals in the second half.

The Blues were fantastic in the opening 45 minutes, Sarri-ball certainly looked like it was in full swing as the side played free-flowing attacking football. The west London club were 4-1 up after just 27 minutes.

Winger Pedro was at the centre of almost everything in the first-half, the Spaniard scored a brace and also produced this shocking Miss of the Season contender. Take a look at it here.

Chelsea had their backs against the walls after the break though as Petr Sevcik scored a quick-fire double to put the pressure back on the Blues. Sarri’s side are very fortunate, they won’t get away with their heads dropping for a single moment in the Premier League or the Semi-Finals of the Europa League.

Fans will be expecting Sarri to guide the Blues to the final:

Maurizio Sarri has reached the semi-final of a European competition for the first time in his managerial career. Eintracht Frankfurt up next. ? pic.twitter.com/ur7TtBk3P9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 18, 2019

The Blues are through to the Semi-Finals of the Europa League, they will face Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt who beat Benfica 2-0 tonight and advanced to the next stage on away goals.

Check out some reaction to the performance below:

it doesn’t feel like a win… — WorldWideChels (@WorldWideChels) April 18, 2019

Full-Time Thoughts: – Very good first-half, shocking second.

– Going forward we were fine, but defensive we were embarrassing.

– Started to notice issues with Keoa and long-range shots/goals.

– Pedro was good, Kova/Barkley were poor.

– Thankfully we’re through. — ForeverBlue?? ????????? (@sazio1984) April 18, 2019

We’ve won but that’s an awful performance — Ajax fan ?? (@TheBeardedRauI) April 18, 2019

Embarrassing — slimJIM (@KangeriWanjohi) April 18, 2019

What on earth is said a half time in the dressing room??!! — Grace primrose (@grace_primrose0) April 18, 2019

Not good enough — Jonathan Brannigan (@Jonathan050310) April 18, 2019

Shambolic performance. — Saad Amjad (@SaadAmjad_) April 18, 2019

The Blues must now focus their attention on the Premier League, Sarri’s side are currently fifth in the league but a dip in form at the start of March, which saw the side squander two good chances of getting six points on the board against Wolves and Everton – has seen the side’s chances of finishing in the top four plummet.