Menu

‘Not good enough’ – These Chelsea fans react to ‘shambolic’ performance against Slavia Prague

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea’s fans have reacted to their side’s 4-3 win against Slavia Prague this evening, the Blues were 4-1 up at halftime but conceded two quick-fire goals in the second half.

The Blues were fantastic in the opening 45 minutes, Sarri-ball certainly looked like it was in full swing as the side played free-flowing attacking football. The west London club were 4-1 up after just 27 minutes.

Winger Pedro was at the centre of almost everything in the first-half, the Spaniard scored a brace and also produced this shocking Miss of the Season contender. Take a look at it here.

Chelsea had their backs against the walls after the break though as Petr Sevcik scored a quick-fire double to put the pressure back on the Blues. Sarri’s side are very fortunate, they won’t get away with their heads dropping for a single moment in the Premier League or the Semi-Finals of the Europa League.

Fans will be expecting Sarri to guide the Blues to the final:

The Blues are through to the Semi-Finals of the Europa League, they will face Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt who beat Benfica 2-0 tonight and advanced to the next stage on away goals.

Check out some reaction to the performance below:

The Blues must now focus their attention on the Premier League, Sarri’s side are currently fifth in the league but a dip in form at the start of March, which saw the side squander two good chances of getting six points on the board against Wolves and Everton – has seen the side’s chances of finishing in the top four plummet.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Maurizio Sarri Pedro