‘The disrespect’ – These Arsenal fans think they have explanation for star’s mystery disappearance vs Napoli

Arsenal were temporarily down to 10 men against Napoli on Thursday night, with Nacho Monreal seemingly going missing in the second half.

Fortunately for Unai Emery, his side were cruising towards the semi-finals of the Europa League as Alexandre Lacazette’s brilliant free-kick in the first half extended their lead to 3-0 on aggregate.

SEE MORE: Video: Alexandre Lacazette silences Napoli with stunning free-kick for Arsenal

Although Napoli continued to push for a way back into the game, they were lacking any real cutting edge in the final third to worry Petr Cech and his defenders, and it ultimately led to the home crowd growing frustrated with their own players.

Such was their struggle to find a breakthrough against Arsenal, Monreal was able to disappear for a few minutes before returning to the pitch in the second half.

As noted in the tweets below, many Arsenal fans believe that they have the explanation for his absence, as they think the Spaniard may well have decided that he could afford to take a trip to the loo.

Luckily for him it didn’t cost the Gunners being a man down, with Napoli unable to take advantage of the situation to put any real pressure on Arsenal in the second half.

However, he probably won’t want to make a habit of doing it, as in a tighter situation it’s fair to say that Emery wouldn’t have been too impressed given he had half-time to get whatever it was he needed to do out the way.

The good news for Arsenal fans though is that they look firmly on course to advance to the semi-finals, with or without Monreal being on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

