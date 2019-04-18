Thierry Henry linked with return to coaching in first job since Monaco disaster

Thierry Henry endured a nightmare stint in charge of Monaco earlier this season, but it appears as though he could be heading back to a former club to coach again.

The 41-year-old won just two Ligue 1 games in 12 after returning to France to take on his first senior role, but it lasted just three months as he struggled to step up to the challenge.

Nevertheless, having gained so much experience as an assistant after a glittering playing career which saw him win multiple trophies with Arsenal and Barcelona, there is still an argument that he can turn his managerial career around with the right job.

According to Sky Sports, he’s now in talks with the New York Red Bulls to return to MLS after playing for the franchise, and that could arguably be the perfect scenario for him as the level of scrutiny would be much less compared to if he were to try and make his comeback at another top European club.

He’ll have a job on his hands if he does take the reigns at Red Bulls though, as they currently sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, having won just one of their six games so far this season.

Henry scored 52 goals in 135 games during his spell in MLS between 2010 and 2014, leading the Red Bulls to a Supporters Shield.

However, it could be argued that he should have followed former Arsenal teammate Patrick Vieira’s lead and coached Stateside first before heading back to France, as it seems he could be set to do it the opposite way around.