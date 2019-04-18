Video: Buffon almost concedes after casually trying to play outfield as PSG slump to another defeat

Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was very nearly caught out after seemingly forgetting his job against Nantes on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel’s missed their chance to seal the Ligue 1 title for the second successive match as they slumped to another defeat at Stade de la Beaujoire, with their lead at the top of the table now cut to 17 points.

A Diego brace for the home side along with an Abdul Waris goal secured an unlikely victory, while Dani Alves and Metehan Guclu grabbed consolations for PSG.

Buffon almosts conceded a fourth on the night after casually trying to play outfield, inexplicably jogging back towards his goal as Nantes regained possession and almost found the net from long range.

Check out the extraordinary moment below via Twitter.

What is Buffon doing??? PSG were inches away from going 4-1 down… #FCNPSG pic.twitter.com/6NWn58KQsm — GFFN Match Zone (@GFFNMatchZone) April 17, 2019