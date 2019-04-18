Video: Footage from stands shows Lazio fans singing racist Tiemoue Bakayoko song

Footage during Lazio’s win over Udinese on Wednesday has emerged showing their fans aim racist abuse at AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Tensions in the rivalry between Milan and Lazio have been building this season, particularly over the last week before, during and after the Rossoneri’s 1-0 win over Simone Inzaghi’s men last weekend.

It was a crucial result in the race for a Champions League qualification spot, but after some light-hearted fun on social media, Bakayoko and Franck Kessie apologised after causing controversy by parading Francesco Acerbi’s jersey to the Curva Sud after the game, as noted by BBC Sport.

While that matter is seemingly set to rumble on with the threat of the authorities taking action against the pair, Lazio will be in hot water with the FIGC too after a video has emerged showing their fans aim a racist chant at Bakayoko in midweek.

“This banana is for Bakayoko,” is the chant heard in the video below, as reported by Football Italia.

It’s another disgusting and vile incident involving racism, with a whole spate of situations arising over the past week or so as the issue clearly never went away.

From Mohamed Salah and Kalidou Koulibaly being on the receiving end of racial slurs from Chelsea fans and an Arsenal supporter, Bakayoko has now been added to that list and it’s just hoped that the Italian FA actually do something about it.

As for Bakayoko, the Chelsea loanee will hope to continue to lead Milan to fourth place, fending off the likes of Lazio for all that all-important Champions League spot.