Chelsea winger Pedro has opened the scoring for the Blues just five minutes into the second-leg of their Europa League tie against Slavia Prague.

Chelsea started the move which led to their opener on the right-wing, Cesar Azpilicueta played a brilliant back-heel to Pedro and the star proceeded to a play a lovely one-two with Olivier Giroud before chipping the ball over the Slavia Prague goalkeeper to give the Blues the lead.

Check out the lovely goal below:

Sarri-ball at its finest ? A brilliant Chelsea move with Pedro applying the finish ? What a start! pic.twitter.com/UtcGo9l8y5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 18, 2019

This is exactly the kind of start that the Blues needed tonight.