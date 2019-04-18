Menu

Video: Pedro scores superb chip after lovely team move from Chelsea vs Slavia Prague

Chelsea FC
Chelsea winger Pedro has opened the scoring for the Blues just five minutes into the second-leg of their Europa League tie against Slavia Prague.

Chelsea started the move which led to their opener on the right-wing, Cesar Azpilicueta played a brilliant back-heel to Pedro and the star proceeded to a play a lovely one-two with Olivier Giroud before chipping the ball over the Slavia Prague goalkeeper to give the Blues the lead.

Check out the lovely goal below:

This is exactly the kind of start that the Blues needed tonight.

