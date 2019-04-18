Chelsea winger Pedro was bailed out after what was described as the ‘miss of the season’, the star’s bizarre miss still bundled into the back of the net after a deflection.

Just four minutes after opening the scoring for the Blues, Pedro nearly went from hero to zero for Chelsea, the Spaniard produced a shocking miss but was bailed out for his misfortunes after the ball bundled into the back of the net after hitting one of Slavia Prague’s defenders.

Check out the miss which led to the goal below:

Check out some reaction to Pedro’s miss before Chelsea’s second:

The Blues look like a different team tonight, they are showing much more intent in the final third and seem a lot more expressive.