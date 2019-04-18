Menu

Video: Rashford let Solskjaer’s tactical note drop into the hands of Ter Stegen during Man United’s defeat to Barca

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford dropped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactical plan right into the lap of the opposition at the Camp Nou.

The Red Devils lost 3-0 in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie against Barcelona on Tuesday night, exiting the competition 4-0 on aggregate.

Solskjaer’s side were undone by a Lionel Messi brace and a superb Philippe Coutinho effort, with the club now facing the prospect of a second consecutive trophyless season.

Rashford even let a tactical note from Solskjaer drop into the hands of Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen at one point, after a clash near the German’s box saw the United forward lose the piece of paper he’d been handed on the touchline.

Check out a clip of Ter Stegen casually reading the Norweigian’s masterplan during the game below, via Youtube.

More Stories / Manchester United FC
More Stories Lionel Messi marc-andre ter stegen Marcus Rashford Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Philippe Coutinho