Video: Sevcik scores stunner vs Chelsea, Kepa blasted for ‘dodgy’ blunder leading to goal

Chelsea certainly weren’t at the races after coming back onto the pitch after halftime, Slavia Prague scored a quick-fire double through Petr Sevcik.

Sevcik scored his first of the evening in the 51st minute of the match, Chelsea’s players stood off the Slavia midfielder when he was just outside the box and the 24-year-old tried his luck on goal and his effort managed to squeeze in at Kepa’s near post. The Spaniard could have done better to prevent the ball from hitting the back of the net.

Just three minutes later, Sevcik punished Chelsea for leaving him uncontested outside the box once again. The midfielder fired a sensational strike into the top corner.

The Blues have looked terrible since coming back from halftime, fortunately for them they still have a one-goal cushion over the Czech Republic side, should the tie end 5-5 – Slavia Prague will advance on away goals.

