Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic stunned fans with an exceptional bit of skill during Chelsea’s 4-3 win against Slavia Prague this evening.

In the 83rd minute of the tie, the ball was played into Kovacic on the wing and the midfielder managed to not just keep the ball in play, but also embarrass one of Slavia Prague’s defenders in the process.

We aren’t exactly sure of what to call this specific piece of skill, Kovacic somehow managed to backheel flick the ball around the defender before attempting a shot on goal.

Check out the mouthwatering piece of skill from the Croatian just after 9.30 in the below video:

Check out some reaction to the Real Madrid loanee’s impressive dribbling:

What kovacic just did was illegal — Englands finest CHO?????????????? (@sarris_man) April 18, 2019

The star really doesn’t have any luck in front of goal:

Filthy skill from Kovacic. Doesn't change the fact that the man can't shoot to save his life#CHESLA — – RLC – (@cheekyasloftus) April 18, 2019

The Blues are through to the Semi-Finals of the Europa League, they will face Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt who beat Benfica 2-0 tonight and advanced to the next stage on away goals.