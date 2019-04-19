Arsenal submit £51M transfer offer for Real Madrid superstar as Manchester City pull out of race

Arsenal have made an offer for Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco, whilst Manchester City have reportedly withdrawn from the race for the player.

Isco has had a torrid season with Real this year, and it looks as if the player may need to seal a move elsewhere in order to reignite his career.

And it seems like one of the Spaniard’s potential destinations could be Arsenal, who are said to have submitted a €60M (£51M) offer for the midfielder as per Don Balon.

The report from Don Balon also states that Man City, as well as Juventus, have withdrawn from the race for the player, news that’ll sure be music to both Arsenal and Unai Emery’s ears.

Isco has been largely in and out of Real’s starting XI this year, something that could be down to the Spaniard’s inconsistent form.

Arsenal talisman Mesut Ozil has really struggled for form this year, and bringing in Isco could be the move the Gunners need to solve their creative issues in midfield.

The Gunners look as if they could miss out on Champions League football next year should they fail to win the Europa League and finish outside the top four in the Premier League.

And should they do so, it’ll be interesting to see if they still manage to lure Isco to north London in the summer even without being able to offer him Champions League football.