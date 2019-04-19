Barcelona to battle Borussia Dortmund in race for bargain transfer of Premier League winner

Barcelona look set to do battle with German giants Borussia Dortmund in the race with to sign experienced Atletico Madrid star Felipe Luis.

As per the Sun, who have re-reported and translated an article from Bild, Dortmund have been linked with a move for Luis, who’s deal with Atleti is set to run out at the end of the season.

The Sun also note that Barcelona are in the hunt for the 33-year-old Brazilian, thus it looks like the two are set to do battle in the race for the defender in the near future.

Luis would be a great signing for either Barca or Dortmund to make, as the defender has shown over the years that he has the ability and experience to cut it for some of Europe’s top sides.

Luis has been a key part of Atletico Madrid’s side in recent years, with the Brazilian playing a huge role in the club’s recent La Liga title in in 2014.

The Brazilian also has experience in more of Europe’s top league, with the player also playing for Chelsea in the 2014/15 season, helping the club win the Premier League in that time as well.

Barca could really do with more options at left back given the fact that Jordi Alba is really the only recognisable, top class player the club have in that position.

This would change should they manage to get their hands on Luis in the near future, however it looks like they’re going to have to fend off Dortmund in the race for the Brazilian if this report is anything to go off…