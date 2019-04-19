Blow for Manchester City as midfield target closing in on £60M Juventus transfer switch

Manchester City have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Lyon and France midfielder Tanguy N’Dombele, who is closing in on a £60M switch to Italian giants Juventus.

According to the Sun, City are eyeing up N’Dombele as a replacement for Brazilian star Fernandinho, however it seems like the club are set to miss out on the 22-year-old this summer.

The report also notes that the French international is now set to join Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus for a total of £60M, news that’ll deal a big blow to City’s hopes of signing the star.

Given the fact that Fernandinho is one of City’s most important players, as well as him approaching the twilight years of his career, buying a replacement for the 33-year-old should be something that’s high on City’s to-do list.

And it seems like City are conscious of this if this report is anything to go off, however it looks like the club are going to have to turn their attentions elsewhere.

N’Dombele is one of Europe’s brightest midfield talents, and if these reports are true, Juve have an absolute gem of a player on their hands.

The Frenchman has really burst onto the scene in recent years, establishing himself as a regular starter for Lyon these past couple seasons despite being just 22 years old.

It seems like City have missed out on a big one here, something that we’re sure won’t please Pep Guardiola and Co.