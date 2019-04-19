Deal close: Real Madrid in advanced talks to seal transfer of €60M attacking talent

Real Madrid are said to be in advanced talks over a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Luka Jovic, with a deal set to potentially cost the club as much as €60M.

Jovic has been one of the most form players in Europe this season, with the forward setting the Bundesliga alight with his goalscoring prowess.

The 21-year-old has scored a total of 25 goals and bagged seven assists in all competitions for Frankfurt, helping them challenge for the Champions League places in the Bundesliga, as well as reaching the quarter finals of the Europa League.

It doesn’t seem like the Serbian international will stay in Germany for much longer though, as AS are noting that Real Madrid are in advanced talks over a deal for the player.

AS also notes that reports in Germany state Frankfurt are after between €50M and €60M for the player’s signature, a priced that’d be an absolute steal for a player with Jovic’s potential.

Real have struggled to find the net this season, something that can mainly be attributed to the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Stars like Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale have failed to help fill the void left by Ronaldo following his departure last summer, and bringing in Jovic would definitely bring the club closer to filling that gap left by the Portuguese forward.

Should Real manage to sign Jovic for just €60M in the summer, it’ll be a great deal from Los Blancos’ point of view, as they’d be getting one of Europe’s brightest forwards for a very decent fee.