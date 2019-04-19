Etienne Capoue criticised for avoiding court appearance at Watford star giving 3-month driving ban

Etienne Capoue has been hammered by a judge for failing to turn up to court, as the Watford midfielder was handed a 3-month driving ban for speeding.

As per the Sun, Capoue has been handed a three month ban for driving down the M25 at speeds of 116mph, with it also being stated that JP Corinna Murray criticised the Frenchman for his failure to turn up to court on Thursday.

Murray stated “We’re not very pleased with the situation, other people manage to take time off from work” in regards to Capoue’s failure to turn up to court according to the Sun.

Given the fact that Watford have some pretty crucial matches coming up between now and the end of the season, we doubt the club would want Capoue getting into any trouble like this.

The Hornets are still well in the hunt for Europa League football, with the club just one point off of seventh-placed Leicester City.

Javi Gracia’s side also have an FA Cup final to tend to at the end of the season, and they’re sure to want all of their players to be ready both mentally and physically ahead of that tie against Man City.

From Watford’s point of view, this situation regarding Capoue is far from ideal, and we’re sure they’d have rather he just turn up to court and accept his punishment.

Not the best start for the Hornets, and Capoue, ahead of their Premier League run-in, we have to say…