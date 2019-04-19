Juventus looking to beat Real Madrid to transfer of South American star as club table €22m offer for ace

Juventus are looking to beat Real Madrid to the signing of River Plate star Exequiel Palacios, a player who’s seemingly already on his way to the Spanish capital.

According to Don Balon, Real have already agreed a deal to sign Palacios in the summer for a fee of €20M, however this move looks to have hit the rocks following the return of Zinedine Zidane.

It now looks like Juve could be in the driving seat in the race for Palacios, as the same report from Don Balon also states that the Old Lady have offered €22M for the player, a fee that’s €2M higher than what Real have offered.

Juventus suffered a shock defeat to Ajax this week, one that knocked them out of the Champions League at the quarter final stages.

The result showed that the Italian giants still have some work to do before they’ve got a squad capable of winning the competition.

Despite being just 20 years old, Palacios has already shown during his time with River Plate that he has what it takes to play for some of the world’s biggest and best sides.

Despite still being very young, Palacios has already managed to clock up 47 appearances for the Argentine giants, scoring four and assisting seven in that time frame, a decent return for a player who mainly plays in central midfield.

If Juve end up beating Real in the race for Palacios, we’re sure Los Blancos would be absolutely livid, especially seeing as it looked as if the club basically had a deal for the player wrapped up if Don Balon’s report is anything to go off.